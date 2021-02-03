BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 60,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

