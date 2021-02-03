BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE MUJ remained flat at $$14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.92.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
