BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE MUJ remained flat at $$14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

