BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 27,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

