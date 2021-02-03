BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 27,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.35.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
