BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 48,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,070. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
