BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 48,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,070. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.