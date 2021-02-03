BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 16,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

