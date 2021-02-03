BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE:MVF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,112. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
