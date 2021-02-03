BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE MZA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.