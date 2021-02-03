Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

MYC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

