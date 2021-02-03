BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,590. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

