BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. 20,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

