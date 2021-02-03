BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MFT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

