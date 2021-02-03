BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of MIY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.92.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
