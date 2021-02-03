BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MIY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

