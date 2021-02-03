BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 50,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.85.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
