BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 50,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.85.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

