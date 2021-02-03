BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 9,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,372. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

