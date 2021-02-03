BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

MYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 57,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.