BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.