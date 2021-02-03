BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,384. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.