BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.
