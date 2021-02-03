BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
