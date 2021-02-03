BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $17.49.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

