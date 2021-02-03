BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $17.49.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
