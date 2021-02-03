Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

