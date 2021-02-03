BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $53,589.03

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $53,589.03 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007768 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002687 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,309,894 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

