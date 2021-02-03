BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $103,526.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.01080031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.66 or 0.04597786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019863 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

