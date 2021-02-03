(BLOC.V) (CVE:BLOC) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of (BLOC.V) (CVE:BLOC) rose ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 1,133,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,390,324 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78.

(BLOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLOC)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

