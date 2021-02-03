Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 42.9% This Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $521,661.28 and approximately $412.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 42.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.