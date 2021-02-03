Blockpass (PASS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,283.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 131.1% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $249,638.10 and approximately $3,283.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

