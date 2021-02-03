Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BE opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 991,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,619,327. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

