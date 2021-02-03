Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.