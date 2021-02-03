Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Shares Up 50%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) shares shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 961,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 347,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

