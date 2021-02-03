BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Trading Up 15.4%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s stock price was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 862,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 348,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on BlueCity in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get BlueCity alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.