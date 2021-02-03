Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 53,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 33,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $144.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.56 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

