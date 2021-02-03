Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DNB Markets lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

