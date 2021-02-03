Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

