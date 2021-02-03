BOMB (BOMB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,732.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $543,697.33 and approximately $161,732.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,520.31 or 0.99890940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,256 coins and its circulating supply is 912,468 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.