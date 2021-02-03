Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 332,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 313,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

The stock has a market cap of $486.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

