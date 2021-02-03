Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 332,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 313,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.
The stock has a market cap of $486.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.
