Bonfida 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

