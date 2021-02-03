Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Trading 88% Higher

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX)’s share price traded up 88% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

