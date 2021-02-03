Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 4.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Booking worth $364,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,978,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Booking by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $38.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2,027.30. The company had a trading volume of 352,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,902.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

