Boolberry (BBR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $1.83 million and $97.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00404644 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

