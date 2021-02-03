BoringDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.60 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for approximately $647.31 or 0.01770070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and $9.55 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00246897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038389 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,537 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

