Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 6.1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 5,573,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,871,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

BORR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

