Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
