Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-19% to $11.2-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.61 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44.
BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
