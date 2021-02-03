Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-19% to $11.2-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.61 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

