Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $62,079.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,381 shares of company stock worth $1,684,609. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.54, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

