Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $119,215.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

