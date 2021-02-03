Bounce Token (BOT) Price Hits $2,037.47

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2,037.47 or 0.05394850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $60.11 million and approximately $59.60 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

Bounce Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

