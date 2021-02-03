BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 93,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,832. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in BOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 50.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

