Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/27/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $60.00.

1/13/2021 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $49.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s financials in 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With majority of the properties reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears. Since the severity and duration of the outbreak’s impact on its business cannot be estimated at present, the company has not only suspended its share repurchase programs but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Nonetheless, initiatives to strengthen current operations and grow through capital investment as well as other strategic measures are likely to aid the company. Also, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

12/9/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BYD opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,669 shares of company stock worth $6,559,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

