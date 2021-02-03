BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 1,260,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

