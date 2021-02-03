BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $827,751,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,138,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,074,889,000 after buying an additional 614,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after buying an additional 4,832,518 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,061,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $939,735,000 after buying an additional 5,037,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

